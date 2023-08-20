The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.
|Jimmy O. Yang
|Monkey King (voice)
|Bowen Yang
|Dragon King (voice)
|Jolie Hoang-Rappaport
|Lin (voice)
|Jo Koy
|Benbo (voice)
|Ron Yuan
|Babbo (voice)
|Hoon Lee
|Jade Emperor (voice)
