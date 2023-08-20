Not Available

The Monkey King

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Director

Anthony Stacchi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pearl Studio

The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

Cast

Jimmy O. YangMonkey King (voice)
Bowen YangDragon King (voice)
Jolie Hoang-RappaportLin (voice)
Jo KoyBenbo (voice)
Ron YuanBabbo (voice)
Hoon LeeJade Emperor (voice)

