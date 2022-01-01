The Monster

A vicious serial sex killer is on the loose, and landscape gardener and shop-window outfitter Loris is the prime suspect, thanks to his unfortunate habit of getting caught in compromising situations (for which there is always a totally innocent explanation that the police fail to spot). Undercover policewoman Jessica is assigned by eccentric police psychologist Taccone to follow Loris and ...
|Nicoletta Braschi
|Jessica Rossetti
|Michel Blanc
|Paride Taccone, le psychiatre
|Dominique Lavanant
|Jolanda Taccone
|Jean-Claude Brialy
|Roccarotta
|Ivano Marescotti
|Pascucci
|Laurent Spielvogel
|commissario Frustalupi
