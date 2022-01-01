1994

The Monster

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 1994

Studio

Iris Films

A vicious serial sex killer is on the loose, and landscape gardener and shop-window outfitter Loris is the prime suspect, thanks to his unfortunate habit of getting caught in compromising situations (for which there is always a totally innocent explanation that the police fail to spot). Undercover policewoman Jessica is assigned by eccentric police psychologist Taccone to follow Loris and ...

Cast

Nicoletta BraschiJessica Rossetti
Michel BlancParide Taccone, le psychiatre
Dominique LavanantJolanda Taccone
Jean-Claude BrialyRoccarotta
Ivano MarescottiPascucci
Laurent Spielvogelcommissario Frustalupi

