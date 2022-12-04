The Monster Is Coming

Not Available

Since Taiwan’s opening of cable TV in 1993, the number of channels has increased by 30 times, including 8 24-hour news channels. TV news and newspapers are trying to fight for ratings, grab advertisements, invade people’s privacy, make up for news, and seduce gossip. Is there really no cure for this media monster that is damaging the eyes of the audience? Is publicization the last salvation for the failure of the media market? Through the interviews of a number of audiences from all walks of life and the experience of frontline journalists, this film combines the context of the media reform movement to sort out the root causes of media chaos and the possibility of prescribing the right remedy.