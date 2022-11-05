The Monster Walks

Ruth Earlton has come home to her ancestral mansion to claim her inheritance. Accompanied by her boyfriend, she discovers that her father died suddenly under suspicious circumstances. Now it's her turn, as her deranged and relentless uncle targets her for death with the help of his wife and son, plus a very unhappy ape.
|Sheldon Lewis
|Robert Earlton
|Mischa Auer
|Hanns Krug
|Martha Mattox
|Mrs. Emma 'Tanty' Krug
|Sidney Bracey
|Herbert Wilkes (as Sidney Bracy)
|Willie Best
|Exodus (as Sleep n' Eat)
|Rex Lease
|Dr. Ted Clayton
