1932

The Monster Walks

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 9th, 1932

Studio

Ralph M. Like Productions

Ruth Earlton has come home to her ancestral mansion to claim her inheritance. Accompanied by her boyfriend, she discovers that her father died suddenly under suspicious circumstances. Now it's her turn, as her deranged and relentless uncle targets her for death with the help of his wife and son, plus a very unhappy ape.

Cast

Sheldon LewisRobert Earlton
Mischa AuerHanns Krug
Martha MattoxMrs. Emma 'Tanty' Krug
Sidney BraceyHerbert Wilkes (as Sidney Bracy)
Willie BestExodus (as Sleep n' Eat)
Rex LeaseDr. Ted Clayton

