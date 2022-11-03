The Moon Has Risen

Mokichi is the widowed father of three daughters, with whom he lives on the premises of a temple since the war. In the film all three daughters become involved in some sort of complicated relationships. The sisters and their attached Men are deliberately designed as allegorical figures on the changing social conditions. A wonderfully funny, sometimes droll comedy between Nara and Tokyo, Adagio and Allegro, Yesterday and Today - in search of a morning.
|Chishû Ryû
|Asai Mokichi
|Shûji Sano
|Hisako Yamane
|Yôko Sugi
|Ayako
|Mie Kitahara
|Setsuko
|Ko Mishima
