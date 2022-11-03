Not Available

The Moon Has Risen

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

Mokichi is the widowed father of three daughters, with whom he lives on the premises of a temple since the war. In the film all three daughters become involved in some sort of complicated relationships. The sisters and their attached Men are deliberately designed as allegorical figures on the changing social conditions. A wonderfully funny, sometimes droll comedy between Nara and Tokyo, Adagio and Allegro, Yesterday and Today - in search of a morning.

Cast

Chishû RyûAsai Mokichi
Shûji Sano
Hisako Yamane
Yôko SugiAyako
Mie KitaharaSetsuko
Ko Mishima

