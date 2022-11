Not Available

Dong-chan dreams of selling clothes in Shanghai after saving up enough money by working in a warehouse in Dongdaemun. Ji-pyung met a Chinese woman named Mei Mei while working and introduced her to his brother. On the day after Mei Mei went to Shanghai, Ji-pyung was called by his boss. He was confronted about helping Chinese people imitate clothing patterns. In order to save his brother, Dong-chan used all his savings and found his boss who was in a karaoke bar.