The Moonlight of Seoul

Seung-woo through his friend Jae-hyun becomes a "host," or a male gigolo who serves women customers, to make ends meet. Seung-woo's family had been financially successful but suffered bankruptcy and plunged into poverty. Most of his clients are themselves workers in the hostess or prostitution trade. Jae-hyun is a manager at the host bar Seung-woo works at. Jae-hyun is a chronic con artist who lies and cheats women, including his live-in girlfriend who is Seung-woo's sister, to get money. Trouble brews when Seung-woo starts dating one of his customers, a massage parlor girl named Ji-won, and Jae-hyun's scams finally start to catch up with him.