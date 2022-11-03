1943

The More the Merrier

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 25th, 1943

Studio

Columbia Pictures

It's World War II and there is a severe housing shortage everywhere - especially in Washington, D.C. where Connie Milligan rents an apartment. Believing it to be her patriotic duty, Connie offers to sublet half of her apartment, fully expecting a suitable female tenent. What she gets instead is mischievous, middle-aged Benjamin Dingle. Dingle talks her into subletting to him and then promptly sublets half of his half to young, irreverent Joe Carter - creating a situation tailor-made for comedy and romance.

Cast

Joel McCreaJoe Carter
Charles CoburnBenjamin Dingle
Richard GainesCharles J. Pendergast
Bruce BennettFBI Agent Evans
Frank SullyFBI Agent Pike
Donald DouglasFBI Agent Harding

