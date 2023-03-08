Not Available

Thirty-five hundred years ago, God gave Moses a gift that changed the future of humanity. Some of the most incredible miracles in history came from applying a simple code, activating the power of the creative force of God in the world. This ancient technology has largely been lost or ignored since then, only to be revealed once again through this movie (as well as James Twymans book of the same name). This code, if finally applied by humanity, has the power to transform the planet, as well as add the richest blessings to all of us. Some of the best-known spiritual teachers in the world join James in this film, and offer tools that show us how we can apply the Moses Code to our lives.