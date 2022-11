Not Available

The Bad Ninja releases a relentless attack on Good Ninja, which defeats not only his physical strength, but his mental strength as well. After having lost everything, the Good Ninja travels to a far off land, seeking haven and wisdom from his former master. There he finds the strength and courage to return to the city, and once and for all face his enemies, and to challenge the Bad Ninja for one last time, in what turns out to truly be....The Most Ultimate Showdown.