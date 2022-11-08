The Most Unknowable Thing

Not Available

Mary Patiernio set out to make a documentary about what she thought might be the last few yearsof her brother’s life when she found out about hisHIV-positive status. However, as the title suggests,things didn’t quite pan out as she expected. Begin-ning with the video footage from her brother’ssurprise marriage to his female chiropractor,following his break up with boyfriend Carlo, thedocumentary (which was five years in the making),cleverly unwinds to tell one of those stories yousimply wouldn’t believe in a fictional film.