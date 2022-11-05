After the relatively low box office takings of 'Intolerance', D. W. Griffith would revisit his epic film three years later by releasing two of the film's interlocking stories as standalone features, with some new additional footage. The second of these was 'The Mother and the Law', which demonstrates how crime, moral puritanism, and conflicts between ruthless capitalists and striking workers help ruin the lives of marginal Americans.
|Mae Marsh
|The Little Dear One
|Robert Harron
|The Boy
|Vera Lewis
|Miss Mary Jenkins
|Sam De Grasse
|Arthur Jenkins
View Full Cast >