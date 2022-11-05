Not Available

The Mother and the Law

  • Drama

After the relatively low box office takings of 'Intolerance', D. W. Griffith would revisit his epic film three years later by releasing two of the film's interlocking stories as standalone features, with some new additional footage. The second of these was 'The Mother and the Law', which demonstrates how crime, moral puritanism, and conflicts between ruthless capitalists and striking workers help ruin the lives of marginal Americans.

Cast

Mae MarshThe Little Dear One
Robert HarronThe Boy
Vera LewisMiss Mary Jenkins
Sam De GrasseArthur Jenkins

