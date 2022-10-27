1973

The Mother and the Whore

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1973

Studio

V.M. Productions

In this sexually frank French drama, the aimless young Alexandre juggles his relationships with his girlfriend, Marie, and a casual lover named Veronika. The dialogue-heavy film focuses intently on the love triangle, with Marie increasingly jealous of Alexandre's fling with Veronika. As the trio continues their unsustainable affair, the emotional stakes get higher, leading to conflict and unhappiness.

Cast

Jean-Pierre LéaudAlexandre
Françoise LebrunVeronika
Isabelle WeingartenGilberte
Bernadette LafontMarie

