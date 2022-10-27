The Mother and the Whore

In this sexually frank French drama, the aimless young Alexandre juggles his relationships with his girlfriend, Marie, and a casual lover named Veronika. The dialogue-heavy film focuses intently on the love triangle, with Marie increasingly jealous of Alexandre's fling with Veronika. As the trio continues their unsustainable affair, the emotional stakes get higher, leading to conflict and unhappiness.
|Jean-Pierre Léaud
|Alexandre
|Françoise Lebrun
|Veronika
|Isabelle Weingarten
|Gilberte
|Bernadette Lafont
|Marie
View Full Cast >