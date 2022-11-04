1913

The Mothering Heart

  • Drama

June 20th, 1913

A young couple struggle to get ahead, the wife always assuaging the troubles of her melancholy husband. As he climbs the ladder of success, he abandons the homely values and takes up with another woman. His wife leaves him, returning to her mother's home where she bears a child. When the husband is abandoned by his concubine, remorse drives him to find his wife.

Cast

Walter MillerThe Husband
Kate BruceThe Wife's Mother
Viola BarryThe Other Woman
Adolph LestinaThe Doctor
Lillian GishThe Wife

