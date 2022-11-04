The Mothering Heart

A young couple struggle to get ahead, the wife always assuaging the troubles of her melancholy husband. As he climbs the ladder of success, he abandons the homely values and takes up with another woman. His wife leaves him, returning to her mother's home where she bears a child. When the husband is abandoned by his concubine, remorse drives him to find his wife.
|Walter Miller
|The Husband
|Kate Bruce
|The Wife's Mother
|Viola Barry
|The Other Woman
|Adolph Lestina
|The Doctor
|Lillian Gish
|The Wife
