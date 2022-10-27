The Movie about Copyswede

Not Available

A documentary about the Swedish organisation Copyswede and the work they claim to be behind. If you bought a USB drive, hard drive, DVD, CD, computer, iPhone or another device that can be used in private copying, you are directly affected, whether you like it or not. This documentary will investigate and discuss the organisation Copyswede and see how it affect, improves or directly work against the copyright laws, electronics industry, wholesalers and retailers, not to forget the consumer and the creatives.