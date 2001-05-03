The Mummy Returns

Rick and Evelyn O'Connell, along with their 8 year old son Alex, discover the key to the legendary Scorpion King's might, the fabled Bracelet of Anubis. Unfortunately, a newly resurrected Imhotep has designs on the bracelet as well, and isn't above kidnapping its new bearer, Alex, to gain control of Anubis' otherworldly army.
|Rachel Weisz
|Evelyn Carnahan O'Connell/Princess Nefertiri
|John Hannah
|Jonathan Carnahan
|Oded Fehr
|Ardeth Bay
|Arnold Vosloo
|High Priest Imhotep
|Patricia Velásquez
|Meela Nais/Anck Su Namun
|Freddie Boath
|Alexander O'Connell
