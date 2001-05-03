2001

The Mummy Returns

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Fantasy

Release Date

May 3rd, 2001

Studio

Universal Pictures

Rick and Evelyn O'Connell, along with their 8 year old son Alex, discover the key to the legendary Scorpion King's might, the fabled Bracelet of Anubis. Unfortunately, a newly resurrected Imhotep has designs on the bracelet as well, and isn't above kidnapping its new bearer, Alex, to gain control of Anubis' otherworldly army.

Cast

Rachel WeiszEvelyn Carnahan O'Connell/Princess Nefertiri
John HannahJonathan Carnahan
Oded FehrArdeth Bay
Arnold VoslooHigh Priest Imhotep
Patricia VelásquezMeela Nais/Anck Su Namun
Freddie BoathAlexander O'Connell

