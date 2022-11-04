The Mummy's Dungeon

Not Available

Innocent models become human sacrifices in order to bring 2,000 year old mummies back to life! One by one they die, either by the blade, or by the savage attack of a mummy! For 2,000 years the mummies have lusted for a woman's body! And now they have six terrified victims! Clancey's character is bound and gagged and can only helplessly watch as the killer stabs her, cuts open her chest, and pulls out her heart! Will any of the women survive? Starring Michelle Caporaletti, Amanda Madison, Dawn Lewis, Clancey McCauley, Launa Kane, Cristie Clark, and Dave Castiglione as "The Mummy".