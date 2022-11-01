1944

The Mummy's Ghost

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 6th, 1944

Studio

Universal Pictures

An Egyptian high priest travels to America to reclaim the bodies of ancient Egyptian princess Ananka and her living guardian mummy Kharis. Learning that Ananka's spirit has been reincarnated into another body, he kidnaps a young woman of Egyptian descent with a mysterious resemblance to the princess. However, the high priest's greedy desires cause him to loose control of the mummy...

Cast

Lon Chaney Jr.Kharis
John CarradineYousef Bey
Robert LoweryTom Hervey
Ramsay AmesAmina Mansouri / Ananka
Barton MacLaneInspector Walgreen
Frank ReicherProf. Matthew Norman

