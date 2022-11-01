The Mummy's Ghost

An Egyptian high priest travels to America to reclaim the bodies of ancient Egyptian princess Ananka and her living guardian mummy Kharis. Learning that Ananka's spirit has been reincarnated into another body, he kidnaps a young woman of Egyptian descent with a mysterious resemblance to the princess. However, the high priest's greedy desires cause him to loose control of the mummy...
|Lon Chaney Jr.
|Kharis
|John Carradine
|Yousef Bey
|Robert Lowery
|Tom Hervey
|Ramsay Ames
|Amina Mansouri / Ananka
|Barton MacLane
|Inspector Walgreen
|Frank Reicher
|Prof. Matthew Norman
