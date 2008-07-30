2008

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Fantasy

July 30th, 2008

Universal Pictures

The third installment in the Mummy franchise takes archaeologist Rick O'Connell to China, pitting him against an emperor from the 2,000-year-old Han dynasty who's returned from the dead to pursue a quest for world domination. This time, O'Connell enlists the help of his family -- including his wife and son -- to quash the so-called Dragon Emperor and his abuse of supernatural power.

Jet LiEmperor Han
John HannahJonathan Carnahan
Maria BelloEvelyn O’Connell
Luke FordAlex O'Connell
Michelle YeohZi Juan
Isabella LeongLin

