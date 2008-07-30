The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The third installment in the Mummy franchise takes archaeologist Rick O'Connell to China, pitting him against an emperor from the 2,000-year-old Han dynasty who's returned from the dead to pursue a quest for world domination. This time, O'Connell enlists the help of his family -- including his wife and son -- to quash the so-called Dragon Emperor and his abuse of supernatural power.
|Jet Li
|Emperor Han
|John Hannah
|Jonathan Carnahan
|Maria Bello
|Evelyn O’Connell
|Luke Ford
|Alex O'Connell
|Michelle Yeoh
|Zi Juan
|Isabella Leong
|Lin
