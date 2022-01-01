1992

The Muppet Christmas Carol

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Release Date

December 9th, 1992

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

A retelling of the classic Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, miser extraordinaire. He is held accountable for his dastardly ways during night-time visitations by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and future.

Cast

Michael CaineEbenezer Scrooge
Steve WhitmireKermit the Frog as Bob Crachit / Rizzo the Rat / Beaker / Bean Bunny / Belinda Cratchit
Don AustenGhost of Christmas Present (performer) / Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (performer)
Jerry NelsonRobin the Frog as Tiny Tim / Ghost of Christmas Present (voice) / Statler as Jacob Marley / Lew Zealand as Mayor /
David RudmanPeter Cratchit / Old Joe / Swedish Chef
Dave GoelzThe Great Gonzo as Charles Dickens / Robert Marley / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew / Betina Cratchit / Rat / Zoot

