The Muppet Movie

Kermit the Frog is persuaded by agent Dom DeLuise to pursue a career in Hollywood. Along the way, Kermit picks up Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and a motley crew of other Muppets with similar aspirations. Meanwhile, Kermit must elude the grasp of a frog-leg restaurant magnate.
|Jim Henson
|Kermit the Frog / Rowlf / Dr. Teeth / Waldorf / Doc Hopper's Men / Link Hogthrob / Swedish Chef (voice)
|Frank Oz
|Miss Piggy / Fozzie Bear / Animal / Sam the Eagle / Doc Hopper's Men / Marvin Suggs (uncredited) / Swedish Chef (hands) (uncredited) / Motorcycle Guy (uncredited) (voice)
|Jerry Nelson
|Floyd Pepper / Robin the Frog / Crazy Harry / Lew Zealand / Camilla / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew (assistant) (uncredited) (voice)
|Richard Hunt
|Scooter / Statler / Janice / Sweetums / Beaker / Fozzie Bear (assistant) (voice)
|Dave Goelz
|The Great Gonzo / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew / Zoot / Doglion / Iraqian in El Sleezo Cafe / Pig (voice)
|Charles Durning
|Doc Hopper
