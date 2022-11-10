1979

The Muppet Movie

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 1979

Studio

ITC

Kermit the Frog is persuaded by agent Dom DeLuise to pursue a career in Hollywood. Along the way, Kermit picks up Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and a motley crew of other Muppets with similar aspirations. Meanwhile, Kermit must elude the grasp of a frog-leg restaurant magnate.

Cast

Jim HensonKermit the Frog / Rowlf / Dr. Teeth / Waldorf / Doc Hopper's Men / Link Hogthrob / Swedish Chef (voice)
Frank OzMiss Piggy / Fozzie Bear / Animal / Sam the Eagle / Doc Hopper's Men / Marvin Suggs (uncredited) / Swedish Chef (hands) (uncredited) / Motorcycle Guy (uncredited) (voice)
Jerry NelsonFloyd Pepper / Robin the Frog / Crazy Harry / Lew Zealand / Camilla / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew (assistant) (uncredited) (voice)
Richard HuntScooter / Statler / Janice / Sweetums / Beaker / Fozzie Bear (assistant) (voice)
Dave GoelzThe Great Gonzo / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew / Zoot / Doglion / Iraqian in El Sleezo Cafe / Pig (voice)
Charles DurningDoc Hopper

