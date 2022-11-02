1979

The Muppets Go Hollywood

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 15th, 1979

Studio

Henson Associates, Inc.

In this one-hour special, Kermit the Frog throws a glamorous party at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub to celebrate the premiere of the Muppets' first feature film, The Muppet Movie. Hosts Dick van Dyke and Rita Moreno interview the wide array of celebrities and Muppets who attend the event. Gary Owens serves as off-camera announcer, and appears on-screen to introduce Miss Piggy.

Cast

Jerry NelsonVarious Muppets
Richard HuntVarious Muppets
Dave GoelzVarious Muppets
Steve WhitmireVarious Muppets
Kathryn MullenVarious Muppets
Jim HensonVarious Muppets

