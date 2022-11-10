The Muppets Take Manhattan

When the Muppets graduate from Danhurst College, they take their song-filled senior revue to New York City, only to learn that it isn't easy to find a producer who's willing to back a show starring a frog and a pig. Of course, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy won't take no for an answer, launching a search for someone to take them to Broadway.
|Frank Oz
|Miss Piggy / Fozzie / Animal / Bert / Cookie Monster / Ocean Breeze Soap Board Member / Sam the Eagle (voice)
|Dave Goelz
|Gonzo / Chester - Rat / Bill - Frog / Zoot / Beauregard / Dog / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew / Penguin (voice)
|Steve Whitmire
|Rizzo the Rat / Gill - Frog / Baby Kermit / Chicken / College Student in Audience / Dog / Lew Zealand (voice)
|Richard Hunt
|Scooter / Statler / Janice / Beaker / Dog (voice)
|Jerry Nelson
|Camilla / Lew Zealand / Floyd / Bear / Chicken / Crazy Harry / Dog / Dr. Julias Strangepork / Granny / Penguin / Pops / The Count (voice)
|Juliana Donald
|Jenny
