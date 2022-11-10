1984

The Muppets Take Manhattan

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 12th, 1984

Studio

The Jim Henson Company

When the Muppets graduate from Danhurst College, they take their song-filled senior revue to New York City, only to learn that it isn't easy to find a producer who's willing to back a show starring a frog and a pig. Of course, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy won't take no for an answer, launching a search for someone to take them to Broadway.

Cast

Frank OzMiss Piggy / Fozzie / Animal / Bert / Cookie Monster / Ocean Breeze Soap Board Member / Sam the Eagle (voice)
Dave GoelzGonzo / Chester - Rat / Bill - Frog / Zoot / Beauregard / Dog / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew / Penguin (voice)
Steve WhitmireRizzo the Rat / Gill - Frog / Baby Kermit / Chicken / College Student in Audience / Dog / Lew Zealand (voice)
Richard HuntScooter / Statler / Janice / Beaker / Dog (voice)
Jerry NelsonCamilla / Lew Zealand / Floyd / Bear / Chicken / Crazy Harry / Dog / Dr. Julias Strangepork / Granny / Penguin / Pops / The Count (voice)
Juliana DonaldJenny

View Full Cast >

Images