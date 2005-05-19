2005

The Muppets' Wizard of Oz

  • Family
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 2005

Studio

Touchstone Television

The Muppets' Wizard of Oz follows a young woman named Dorothy Gale who dreams of becoming a singer but is unable to pursue her dreams. After being swept up by a tornado with her pet prawn Toto, Dorothy embarks on a journey to meet the Wizard of Oz, the person who both Dorothy and the citizens of Oz believe can help make her dream come true.

Cast

Jeffrey TamborWizard
Quentin TarantinoHimself
David Alan GrierUncle Henry
Queen LatifahAunt Em
Kelly OsbournePost-Makeover Dorothy
Steve WhitmireKermit / Beaker / Rizzo/ Statler (voice)

