The Muppets' Wizard of Oz follows a young woman named Dorothy Gale who dreams of becoming a singer but is unable to pursue her dreams. After being swept up by a tornado with her pet prawn Toto, Dorothy embarks on a journey to meet the Wizard of Oz, the person who both Dorothy and the citizens of Oz believe can help make her dream come true.
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Wizard
|Quentin Tarantino
|Himself
|David Alan Grier
|Uncle Henry
|Queen Latifah
|Aunt Em
|Kelly Osbourne
|Post-Makeover Dorothy
|Steve Whitmire
|Kermit / Beaker / Rizzo/ Statler (voice)
