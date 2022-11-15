The Mutilator

At night the Mangler stalks the streets of Los Angeles, killing and mutilating random victims. On the trail are a TV reporter, the father of one of the victims, and a police detective, but despite their efforts only the mysterious psychic DeRenzy knows what the killer is and how to stop it.
|William Devane
|Roy Warner, aka Steve Dupree
|Cathy Lee Crosby
|Zoe Owens
|Richard Jaeckel
|Det. Dave Mooney
|Biff Elliot
|Detective Jack Bresler
|Jacquelyn Hyde
|De Renzy
|Warren J. Kemmerling
|Police Captain Speer
View Full Cast >