The Mutilator

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Film Ventures International (FVI)

At night the Mangler stalks the streets of Los Angeles, killing and mutilating random victims. On the trail are a TV reporter, the father of one of the victims, and a police detective, but despite their efforts only the mysterious psychic DeRenzy knows what the killer is and how to stop it.

Cast

William DevaneRoy Warner, aka Steve Dupree
Cathy Lee CrosbyZoe Owens
Richard JaeckelDet. Dave Mooney
Biff ElliotDetective Jack Bresler
Jacquelyn HydeDe Renzy
Warren J. KemmerlingPolice Captain Speer

