The Mystery of Natalie Wood

Uses accounts from family, friends, and acquaintances to tell the story of Natalie Wood and how she started young, acting in the spotlight, making the transition from a childhood actress to serious actress, dating the top names in Hollywood, her life and marriage to her husband, Robert Wagner,and her biggest fear that ended up being the cause of her death
|Justine Waddell
|Natalie Wood
|Michael Weatherly
|Robert Wagner
|Matthew Settle
|Warren Beatty
|Colin Friels
|Nick Gurdin
|Elizabeth Rice
|Teenage Natalie Wood
|Grace Fulton
|Young natalie wood
