1987

The Nail Gun Massacre

  • Horror

January 3rd, 1987

Futuristic Films

Following the brutal rape of a young woman by a gang of construction workers, a mysterious figure wearing a motorcycle helmet and driving a gold hearse begins hunting the perpetrators down. The masked avenger's weapon of choice, obviously, is a nail gun, with which he (or could it be she?) takes out the rapists one by one. Just who is this murderous vigilante?

Cast

Ron QueenSheriff
Beau LelandBubba
Michelle MeyerLinda
Sebrina LawlessMother
Monica LawlessBaby
Jerry NelsonVictim #1

