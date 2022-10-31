The Naked Face

Chicago psychiatrist Judd Stevens (Roger Moore) is suspected of murdering one of his patients when the man turns up stabbed to death in the middle of the city. After repeated attempts to convince cops Rod Steiger and Elliott Gould of his innocence, Dr.Stevens is forced to go after the real villains himself, and he finds himself up against one of the city's most notorious Mafia kingpins.
|Roger Moore
|Dr. Judd Stevens
|Rod Steiger
|Lieutenant McGreary
|Elliott Gould
|Angeli
|Art Carney
|Morgens
|Anne Archer
|Ann Blake
|David Hedison
|Dr. Peter Hadley
