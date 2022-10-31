1984

The Naked Face

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1984

Studio

Cannon Group

Chicago psychiatrist Judd Stevens (Roger Moore) is suspected of murdering one of his patients when the man turns up stabbed to death in the middle of the city. After repeated attempts to convince cops Rod Steiger and Elliott Gould of his innocence, Dr.Stevens is forced to go after the real villains himself, and he finds himself up against one of the city's most notorious Mafia kingpins.

Cast

Roger MooreDr. Judd Stevens
Rod SteigerLieutenant McGreary
Elliott GouldAngeli
Art CarneyMorgens
Anne ArcherAnn Blake
David HedisonDr. Peter Hadley

View Full Cast >

Images