The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult

Frank Drebin is persuaded out of retirement to go undercover in a state prison. There he is to find out what top terrorist, Rocco, has planned for when he escapes. Frank's wife, Jane, is desperate for a baby.. this adds to Frank's problems. A host of celebrities at the Academy awards ceremony are humiliated by Frank as he blunders his way trying to foil Rocco.
|Priscilla Presley
|Jane Spencer
|George Kennedy
|Ed Hocken
|O.J. Simpson
|Nordberg
|Fred Ward
|Rocco
|Kathleen Freeman
|Muriel
|Anna Nicole Smith
|Tanya
