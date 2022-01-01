1994

The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 1994

Studio

Paramount

Frank Drebin is persuaded out of retirement to go undercover in a state prison. There he is to find out what top terrorist, Rocco, has planned for when he escapes. Frank's wife, Jane, is desperate for a baby.. this adds to Frank's problems. A host of celebrities at the Academy awards ceremony are humiliated by Frank as he blunders his way trying to foil Rocco.

Cast

Priscilla PresleyJane Spencer
George KennedyEd Hocken
O.J. SimpsonNordberg
Fred WardRocco
Kathleen FreemanMuriel
Anna Nicole SmithTanya

View Full Cast >

Images