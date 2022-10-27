1966

The Naked Prey

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

February 16th, 1966

Studio

Paramount

A group of men are on safari. One of the party refuses to give a gift to a tribe they encounter. The tribe is offended, seizes the party, and one-by-one, kills all but one of the safari members in various creative and horrifying ways. The last surviving member is given "The Lion's Chance" by the tribal leader to be hunted down by a party of tribal warriors.

Cast

Gert Van den BerghMan #2
Ken GampuLeader of the warriors
Patrick MynhardtSafari overseer
Bella RandlesLittle girl
Morrison GampuTribe Leader
Cornel WildeThe Man

