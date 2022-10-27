The Naked Prey

A group of men are on safari. One of the party refuses to give a gift to a tribe they encounter. The tribe is offended, seizes the party, and one-by-one, kills all but one of the safari members in various creative and horrifying ways. The last surviving member is given "The Lion's Chance" by the tribal leader to be hunted down by a party of tribal warriors.
|Gert Van den Bergh
|Man #2
|Ken Gampu
|Leader of the warriors
|Patrick Mynhardt
|Safari overseer
|Bella Randles
|Little girl
|Morrison Gampu
|Tribe Leader
|Cornel Wilde
|The Man
