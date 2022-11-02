Not Available

The Naked Truth

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Rank Organisation

Nigel Dennis publishes a scandal magazine. But for each story he writes, he first approaches the person whose scandalous behavior is described (or rather implied, to avoid any libel suit) and says he will suppress the story in return for money. Several of his victims first decide individually to kill him instead of paying, but fail in amusing ways. Then they find that to protect their various secrets they must now join forces for a rather different purpose...

Cast

Peter SellersSonny MacGregor
Peggy MountFlora Ransom
Shirley EatonMelissa Right
Dennis PriceNigel Dennis
Georgina CooksonLady Lucy Mayley
Elena BorzovaLady Lucy Mayley

