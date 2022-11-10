The Name of the Rose

In this adaptation of Umberto Eco's best-selling novel, 14th-century Franciscan monk William of Baskerville and his young novice arrive at a conference to find that several monks have been murdered under mysterious circumstances. To solve the crimes, William must rise up against the Church's authority and fight the shadowy conspiracy of monastery monks using only his intelligence -- which is considerable.
|Sean Connery
|William of Baskerville
|Christian Slater
|Adso of Melk
|Helmut Qualtinger
|Remigio de Varagine
|Elya Baskin
|Severinus
|Feodor Chaliapin Jr.
|Jorge de Burgos
|Valentina Vargas
|The Girl
