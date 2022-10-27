The Narrows

A 19 year old Brooklyn boy who is torn between two worlds when his photography portfolio wins him a partial scholarship to NYU. He must figure out how to balance his Italian neighborhood roots with the expansive, sophisticated world on the other side of the East River. Based on Tim McLoughlin's novel "Heart of the Old Country".
|Kevin Zegers
|Mike Manadoro
|Vincent D'Onofrio
|Vinny Manadoro
|Sophia Bush
|Kathy Popovich
|Eddie Cahill
|Nicky Shades
|Titus Welliver
|Tony
|Monica Keena
|Gina Abruzzi
View Full Cast >