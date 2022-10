Not Available

The 89th annual national Christmas tree lighting ceremony, performed in Washington D.C, on the Ellipse of President's Park. The lighting ceremony, hosted by TV's Carson Daly, included performances of Christmas carols and tunes by pop group Big Time Rush, English singer Ellie Goulding, pop band OneRepublic, country singer Rodney Atkins, soul songstress Marsha Ambrosius and the Airmen of Note, a jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force.