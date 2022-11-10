The Natural

An unknown middle-aged batter named Roy Hobbs with a mysterious past appears out of nowhere to take a losing 1930s baseball team to the top of the league in this magical sports fantasy. With the aid of a bat cut from a lightning struck tree, Hobbs lives the fame he should have had earlier when, as a rising pitcher, he is inexplicably shot by a young woman.
|Glenn Close
|Iris Gaines
|Kim Basinger
|Memo Paris
|Wilford Brimley
|Pop Fisher
|Robert Duvall
|Max Mercy
|Richard Farnsworth
|Red Blow
|Barbara Hershey
|Harriet Bird
