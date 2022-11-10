1984

The Natural

  • Drama

Release Date

May 10th, 1984

Studio

TriStar Pictures

An unknown middle-aged batter named Roy Hobbs with a mysterious past appears out of nowhere to take a losing 1930s baseball team to the top of the league in this magical sports fantasy. With the aid of a bat cut from a lightning struck tree, Hobbs lives the fame he should have had earlier when, as a rising pitcher, he is inexplicably shot by a young woman.

Cast

Glenn CloseIris Gaines
Kim BasingerMemo Paris
Wilford BrimleyPop Fisher
Robert DuvallMax Mercy
Richard FarnsworthRed Blow
Barbara HersheyHarriet Bird

