Neon and slime are more important in life than sleep and hamburgers. So it’s only natural for AGFA and Bleeding Skull! to team up with life’s most essential ingredients to deliver a mixtape that’s more essential than life itself. THE NEON SLIME MIXTAPE is a hallucinogenic compilation that celebrates gore-soaked, gloop-drenched, direct-to-video genre anarchy from the 1980s and 90s. Coked-out demons! Extraterrestrial aerobics! Barbie dolls that kill!! Featuring digest versions of our favorite DIY slimers, ultra-rare trailers, and unseen clips from beyond the otherverse, THE NEON SLIME MIXTAPE will rip off your head and blast your spirit through the cosmos -- and that’s only the first fifteen minutes. (Joseph A. Ziemba)