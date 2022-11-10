Not Available

The Nest

  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pathé Distribution

Laborie is a high-flying officer in the French special forces. Her mission is to escort Abedin Nexhep, a godfather of the Albanian mafia. Charged with heading a wide-reaching prostitution network, this formidable criminal is due to stand trial before a European court. During the transfer, killers hired by Nexhep set up an ambush to free their boss but Laborie and her men manage to escape...

Cast

Richard SammelWinfried
Samy NaceriNasser
Benoît MagimelSantino
Sami BouajilaSelim
Pascal GreggoryLouis
Nadia FarèsHélène Laborie

