When Arielle refuses her boyfriend's engagement ring and arrives at the Hollywood home and lust-nest of her beautiful cousin Tracy, she is introduced to the local modeling scene, temperamental photographer Scardino, and handsome, cocky model Lance. Lance arouses Arielle's attention, but international intrigue and espionage worries arise to threaten these cozy affairs, and pretty Arielle must balance her lust-life with national security concerns.