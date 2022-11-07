The New Godfathers

A revolution in Iran halts a heroin shipment, but an alliance of crime families is set on getting it to the US. They decide to run the drug through an unsuspecting network of good-natured, local smugglers in Naples, while an international anti-narcotics agent rushes to shut their operation down. Betrayals and divided loyalties lead to a final, bloody confrontation in America.
|Mario Merola
|Don Francesco Antiero
|Antonio Sabàto
|Don Michele Vizzini
|Gianni Garko
|Capitano Ivano Radovich
|Edmund Purdom
|Secret Service Chief
|Sabrina Siani
|Lucy Avallone
|Lorraine De Selle
|Lorraine
