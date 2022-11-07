Not Available

The New Godfathers

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Produzioni Atlas Consorziate

A revolution in Iran halts a heroin shipment, but an alliance of crime families is set on getting it to the US. They decide to run the drug through an unsuspecting network of good-natured, local smugglers in Naples, while an international anti-narcotics agent rushes to shut their operation down. Betrayals and divided loyalties lead to a final, bloody confrontation in America.

Cast

Mario MerolaDon Francesco Antiero
Antonio SabàtoDon Michele Vizzini
Gianni GarkoCapitano Ivano Radovich
Edmund PurdomSecret Service Chief
Sabrina SianiLucy Avallone
Lorraine De SelleLorraine

