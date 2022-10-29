1914

The New Janitor

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 1914

Studio

Not Available

The hero, a janitor played by Chaplin, is fired from work for accidentally knocking his bucket of water out the window and onto his boss the chief banker (Tandy). Meanwhile, one of the junior managers (Dillon) is being threatened with exposure by his bookie for gambling debts unpaid. Thus the manager decides to steal from the company.

Cast

Jess DandyBank president
John T. DillonVillaoinous manager
Al St. JohnElevator boy
Glen CavenderLuke Connor - Gambler
Frank HayesAccountant
Peggy PageSecretary

