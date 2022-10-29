The New Janitor

The hero, a janitor played by Chaplin, is fired from work for accidentally knocking his bucket of water out the window and onto his boss the chief banker (Tandy). Meanwhile, one of the junior managers (Dillon) is being threatened with exposure by his bookie for gambling debts unpaid. Thus the manager decides to steal from the company.
|Jess Dandy
|Bank president
|John T. Dillon
|Villaoinous manager
|Al St. John
|Elevator boy
|Glen Cavender
|Luke Connor - Gambler
|Frank Hayes
|Accountant
|Peggy Page
|Secretary
