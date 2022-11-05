Not Available

The New Moon

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When anarchist bombs disrupt the engagement ball of Princess Marie Pavlovna, her fiancé, Prince Michail Koloyar, helps her to escape in a carriage. Then Theo Kameneff, secretly in the pay of a foreign government, becomes dictator and, desiring the princess, issues an edict that all women between the ages of seventeen and thirty-two must register and become state property.

Cast

Pedro de CordobaPrince Michail Koloyar
Stuart HolmesOrel Kosloff
Marc McDermottVasili Lazoff
Marguerite ClaytonNadia Kameneff

