The Next Karate Kid

During a commemoration for Japanese soldiers fighting in the US Army during World War II, Mr. Miyagi meets the widow of his commanding officer. He gets to know her granddaughter Julie, an angry teenager who is still feeling the pain of losing both her parents in an accident and is having problems with her grandmother and her fellow pupils. Mr. Miyagi decides to teach her karate to get her through her pain and issues and back on the right path.
|Pat Morita
|Sgt. Kesuke Miyagi
|Hilary Swank
|Julie Pierce
|Michael Ironside
|Colonel Dugan
|Constance Towers
|Louisa Pierce
|Chris Conrad
|Eric McGowen
|Arsenio 'Sonny' Trinidad
|Abbot
