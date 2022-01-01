1994

The Next Karate Kid

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 1994

Studio

Columbia Pictures

During a commemoration for Japanese soldiers fighting in the US Army during World War II, Mr. Miyagi meets the widow of his commanding officer. He gets to know her granddaughter Julie, an angry teenager who is still feeling the pain of losing both her parents in an accident and is having problems with her grandmother and her fellow pupils. Mr. Miyagi decides to teach her karate to get her through her pain and issues and back on the right path.

Cast

Pat MoritaSgt. Kesuke Miyagi
Hilary SwankJulie Pierce
Michael IronsideColonel Dugan
Constance TowersLouisa Pierce
Chris ConradEric McGowen
Arsenio 'Sonny' TrinidadAbbot

