The Next Man

Khalil is an Arab diplomat who wants to not only make peace with Israel, but admit the Jewish state as a member of OPEC. This instantly makes him a target for a series of ingeniously conceived assassination attempts, most of which he foils with the aid of his friend Hamid and his girlfriend Nicole. But can he trust even them?
|Cornelia Sharpe
|Nicole Scott
|Albert Paulsen
|Hamid
|Adolfo Celi
|Al Sharif
|Marco St. John
|Justin
|Ted Beniades
|Frank Dedario
|Patrick Bedford
|Nicole's Father
