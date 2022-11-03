1976

The Next Man

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 1976

Studio

Artists Entertainment Complex

Khalil is an Arab diplomat who wants to not only make peace with Israel, but admit the Jewish state as a member of OPEC. This instantly makes him a target for a series of ingeniously conceived assassination attempts, most of which he foils with the aid of his friend Hamid and his girlfriend Nicole. But can he trust even them?

Cast

Cornelia SharpeNicole Scott
Albert PaulsenHamid
Adolfo CeliAl Sharif
Marco St. JohnJustin
Ted BeniadesFrank Dedario
Patrick BedfordNicole's Father

Images