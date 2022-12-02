The Next She-Male Idol 3

Not Available

For a select market, nothing beats the taboo allure of a horny, feminine cutie with tasty titties, a cushy tushy and a big, stiff, up-front bonus. Hall of Fame director Joey Silvera, whose she-male movies are acknowledged as the finest in the world, understands these most exotic sexual sojourners and their fans - he pioneered strong filmmaking in a previously shoddy genre of XXX entertainment. Joey always brings genuine lust and intriguing scenarios to his transsexual shenanigans. His "Next She-Male Idol" series showcases the talent of hot, young chicks with dicks, and the latest installment matches up the most popular new she-male sensation with the most popular of all time.