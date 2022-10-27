Not Available

The Night before the Exams

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rai Cinema

Rome, 1989. Luca Molinari meets Claudia in a party, both of them are stressed about the upcoming final exams. Luca falls in love with the girl and now spends his time looking for her. He is assisted by his inseparable friends: Alice, Richard, Simon and Maximilian in his journey to find the girl he has fallen in love with.

Cast

Cristiana CapotondiClaudia Martinelli
Nicolas VaporidisLuca Molinari
Sarah MaestriAlice Corradi
Chiara MastalliSimona
Andrea De RosaMassi
Eros GalbiatiRiccardo

