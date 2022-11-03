The Night Divides the Day

Not Available

As the campus of Hollows Point University, a psychotic killer is on the rampage, brutally murdering three students, and terrifying the rest. Eager to take leave of their panic stricken school, ten students head into the woods for a camping trip that they hope will get them away from the killer. However, after a night filled with partying and drinking, the students feel that something is out there, watching them. Soon, the maniacal killer begins hunting them down, one by one, as they fight desperately for their lives.