1967

The Night of the Generals

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 1967

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The murder of a prostitute in Nazi occupied Warsaw draws Wehrmacht Major Grau into an investigation where the evidence points to one of three high ranking Generals. The trail leads Grau from Warsaw to Paris and straight into the 1944 plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, of which two of the Generals are deeply involved. Grau's case goes unfinished and it is not until 1965 when the true killer is brought to justice.

Cast

Omar SharifMajor Grau
Philippe NoiretInspector Morand
Christopher PlummerField Marshal Rommel
Howard VernonSuspect in Erica Muller's Murder (uncredited)
Juliette GrécoJuliette
Tom CourtenayCpl. Hartmann

Images