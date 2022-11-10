The Night of the Generals

The murder of a prostitute in Nazi occupied Warsaw draws Wehrmacht Major Grau into an investigation where the evidence points to one of three high ranking Generals. The trail leads Grau from Warsaw to Paris and straight into the 1944 plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, of which two of the Generals are deeply involved. Grau's case goes unfinished and it is not until 1965 when the true killer is brought to justice.
|Omar Sharif
|Major Grau
|Philippe Noiret
|Inspector Morand
|Christopher Plummer
|Field Marshal Rommel
|Howard Vernon
|Suspect in Erica Muller's Murder (uncredited)
|Juliette Gréco
|Juliette
|Tom Courtenay
|Cpl. Hartmann
