The Night, the Prowler

    Felicity Bannister is a young woman living in the shadow of her overpowering mother. Her oppression is her worst enemy until the day she is attacked by an intruder who breaks into her bedroom and forces Felicity into action. The tables are suddenly turned and Felicity transforms from the helpless victim into a ruthless renegade in search of trouble, driven by the anarchic thrill of malevolence.

    Cast

    		Kerry WalkerFelicity Bannister
    		Ruth CracknellDoris Bannister
    		John FrawleyHumphrey Bannister
    		John DerumJohn Galbraith
    		Maggie KirkpatrickMadge Hopkirk
    		Terry CamilleriThe Prowler

