The Night, the Prowler

Felicity Bannister is a young woman living in the shadow of her overpowering mother. Her oppression is her worst enemy until the day she is attacked by an intruder who breaks into her bedroom and forces Felicity into action. The tables are suddenly turned and Felicity transforms from the helpless victim into a ruthless renegade in search of trouble, driven by the anarchic thrill of malevolence.
|Kerry Walker
|Felicity Bannister
|Ruth Cracknell
|Doris Bannister
|John Frawley
|Humphrey Bannister
|John Derum
|John Galbraith
|Maggie Kirkpatrick
|Madge Hopkirk
|Terry Camilleri
|The Prowler
View Full Cast >