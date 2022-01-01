1993

The Nightmare Before Christmas

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 1993

Studio

Tim Burton Productions

Tired of scaring humans every October 31 with the same old bag of tricks, Jack Skellington, the spindly king of Halloween Town, kidnaps Santa Claus and plans to deliver shrunken heads and other ghoulish gifts to children on Christmas morning. But as Christmas approaches, Jack's rag-doll girlfriend, Sally, tries to foil his misguided plans.

Cast

Danny ElfmanJack Skellington (singing) / Barrel / Clown with the Tear away Face (voice)
Chris SarandonJack Skellington (voice)
Catherine O'HaraSally / Shock (voice)
William HickeyDr. Finkelstein (voice)
Glenn ShadixMayor (voice)
Paul ReubensLock (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images