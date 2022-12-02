The Nights Belong To The Monsters

Not Available

Sol, a 17-year-old teenager, moves with her mother to the Gonzalo's home, the actual mother's boyfriend. In this town, where from the beginning Sol only finds hostility, she must face bullying from her schoolmates and Gonzalo's harassment. While wandering the streets trying to find a way out, Sol meet a mysterious and magical female dog with whom she establish a symbiotic relationship. It be this dog, the one that violently and surprisingly, always appear to defend Sol until the last consequences.